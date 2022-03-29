James Brininstool, 79, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 21, 2022. A celebration of life to honor Jim and his son Nick, will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.

He was born on September 23, 1942, in Adrian, Mich., to Joseph and Jessie (Cochrane) Brininstool. Jim married the love of his life, Phyllis Counts, on November 18, 1961. They shared nearly 60 years of marriage until Phyllis’ passing in 2020. He will be remembered as a man loved by everyone with a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor. He devoted over 35 years as the manager of the print shop at Tecumseh Products until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and working on his landscaping.

Jim will be missed by his children, Shawn (Brad) Baker; Brent Brininstool; siblings, Pat Gross and Bill (Sharon) Brininstool; grandchildren, Cody (Heather) Baker, Derek (Ashley) Baker, Quintin (Brittany) Baker; Shelby (Travis)Brininstool and Josie Brininstool; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and his beloved watchdog “Carl.” He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Phyllis and a son, Nick Brininstool.

