Mark Allen Dossey, 64, surrounded by his loving family went to join the angels in heaven on March 12, 2022.

Mark is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 20 years; children, Matt (Amanda) Dossey and Chad (Ashley) Dossey and his second children, Pat (Elizabeth) Duffy and Collin Duffy; grandchildren, Kate Dossey, Alex Dossey, Emma Dossey, Aiden Dossey, Lucas Dossey and Clint Duffy; sisters, Nancy (Pete) VanCleve, Lisa (Linda Conaway) Dossey, Lori Swanson and many special nieces and nephews. And we couldn’t leave out his favorite canine companions, Wilson Marie and Bentley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Barbara Dossey and his two brothers, Randall and Gary Dossey.

Mark graduated from Purdue University in 1979 and started his career at Consumers Energy Company as an Information Technology Manager. He retired in 2014.

Mark had a heart of gold and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his children so very much and was an awesome role model for them. He loved his grandchildren and spent special times with them creating lasting memories. He was a thoughtful son and brother. He loved his wife, Carolyn, more than anything. If you knew the two of them, you knew they were always together with smiles on their faces. Their love was one of a kind.

After retirement, he and Carolyn built their forever dream home on Mirror Lake where many wonderful times were spent together with family and friends. He loved to be on their pontoon as much as possible and learned how to fish with much success.

He loved his Purdue Boilermakers and there were few times that he missed watching a football or basketball game.

Mark’s passion was cooking and what a gift he had. He always said he learned to cook from his mother and grandmother. No recipes were needed, and he could make just about anything to perfection, but his real gift was that he loved to share his thoughtful food with others. That made him so very happy. He loved when the grandkids wanted to help him in the kitchen, and he would teach them some of his special techniques. He was such a giving person to his loving family and to his many special friends.

If you knew Mark, you knew that he had a kind soul. He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man. He was a wonderful person. He was such an amazing neighbor and friend. Mark was one of the most generous and kindest persons you could hope to meet. He was a caring and giving man.

He had his faith and he loved God. He was just starting to run the funeral mass luncheons and other dinner get-togethers at St Rita’s Parish where everyone felt the love in his food. He touched so many lives and will be missed by so many. He had a huge heart and was an angel in disguise who has now gained his wings.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Rita’s Parish on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Father Tom Helfrich officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Contributions to St Rita’s church would be greatly appreciated.

The family is grateful to the Allegiance doctors, nurses, techs, and housekeeping staff (especially Rachae, Cassie and Caroline) who were attending Mark on his last few days and did everything they could to save his life. We felt their compassion to the fullest.

Arrangements in care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home Michigan Center, Mich.