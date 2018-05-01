Warren D. Mills, of Jackson, formerly of Somerset, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Legacy Assisted Living Center in Jackson.

He was born on October 19, 1921, in Ray Township, Macomb County, Mich., to Festus J. and Karolyn G. (Pohy) Mills. He married Winifred A. Terry on July 14, 1045, in Detroit, Mich., and she preceded him in death on August 15, 2009.

Warren lived his early life in the Macomb County and Detroit area. He then lived in Livonia for 30 years and then in the New Hudson area. Warren lived in Somerset for 28 years. He attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit. He was employed at Michigan Consolidated Gas Company for 33 years, retiring in 1979. Warren then had a milk route in Garden City, Westland and Canton Township for 10 years, retiring in 1988. He was a Veteran of WWII, serving in the United States Navy, Pacific Theater for 2½ years where he served on P.T. Boats. Warren was a Life Member of the V.F.W. Post #9021 in Warren, Mich., a member of the D.A.V., a member of the Somerset Congregational Church, and a member of the Inter-Lakes Lions Club of Somerset Center. Warren enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles at Legacy Assisted Living.

Warren is survived by one son, Gerald B. Mills of Shelby Township, Mich.; one daughter, Janice M. Mills of Brighton; one granddaughter, Jennifer L. Mills, and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Winifred, one son, Jeffrey L. Mills, one brother, Ralph and one sister, Gertrude.

Memorial Services will take place at Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset at later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

