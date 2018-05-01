Her legacy . . . Esther Gail Charles, 94, passed away April 26, 2018. She was born on July 16, 1923, in Jackson, Mich., to David and Helen (Peterson) Johnston. Esther married the love of her life, Maynard Charles, and enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing in 1998. Esther was a Napoleon graduate and lived in Napoleon until her husband retired. She also was a student nurse at Jackson’s Foote Hospital. Esther was a devoted mother, doing a marvelous job of raising six children. She and her husband Maynard traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico following his retirement, spending three years on the road and eventually settling in the Phoenix, Ariz. area. After Maynard’s death, Esther remained there enjoying her house, sunshine, orange and grapefruit trees, flowers and cacti and not missing a few Michigan’s winters and snow. Three years ago, she moved to the Ann Arbor area to be closer to family and was a favorite among those in her apartment complex. She always had a smile and a kind word. Esther happily enjoyed many visits from her friends, children, and others as well as many family holidays and other gatherings. She was an adventuresome diner and enjoyed visiting many ethnic restaurants in Arizona and Ann Arbor, and she enjoyed trying Mexican, Thai, Honduran, Moroccan, Vietnamese and Indian cuisine – nothing was too exotic for her to try. Esther was a loving, kind and supportive mother. She is loved in return and will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Esther will be missed by her children, Norman (and “adopted daughter” Phyllis Mellon) of East Lansing, Mich.; Rebecca (Ned) Plummer of Toledo, Ohio; Patricia (Mike) Kalmes of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Cathy Charles (and fiancé’ Matt Knox) of Bend, Ore.; Mark (Colleen) of Clarklake, Mich.; and Cindy (Duke) Hardy of Grandville, Mich.; two sisters, Jeri (Nels) Hill of Montgomery, Texas, and Nancy Johnston-Lashier of Loma Linda, Calif.; and sister in-law, Gertrude Fish of Onsted, Mich. Esther was very proud of her 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Her farewell . . . Esther’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from noon – 2 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn where her farewell will be held at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. Memorial contributions are suggested to a Charity of One’s Choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Esther’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.