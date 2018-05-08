Marie Evangeline Burton, 92, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She was born March 30, 1926, in East Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada the daughter of Theofred and Violet Hudon. She lived in Detroit for many years where she married Louis F. Burton on November 16, 1946. They had 10 children before moving to Brooklyn.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Isabel and Noela, two brothers, Billy and Romeo, her husband and two sons, Louis Burton and Michael Burton.

She is survived by five sisters, Carmella, Myra, Ann, Eleanor, and Lillian; three brothers, Fred, Oscar, and Donald; eight children, Donald Burton, Dianna Weissert, Renee Susan Burton, Patricia (Allan) Burks, Robert Burton, Christopher (Sharon) Burton, Renee (Kevin) Finch and James (Denise) Burton as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Marie loved spending time in the garden, enjoyed a good cup of tea, and never passed up an opportunity to spend time with her family. The family will be celebrating Marie’s life at Abundant Life Assembly in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. with a reception immediately following.