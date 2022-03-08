Waneta Elaine ‘Nete’ (Carroll) Godfrey was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother during her incredible 84 years of life. She passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022, in the comfort of her home in Columbia Township, under the loving care of her children and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice.

She was born December 22, 1937, in her family home at Ackerson Lake, Mich., where she spent her childhood years. She graduated from Napoleon High School where she met her future husband John “Jack” Godfrey. She also retired from NHS after working as a cook. She was active in many groups throughout the years, including the Napoleon and Clarklake Lions Clubs and the development of the Napoleon Athletic Boosters.

God and her Church were where she was most at home and at peace, dedicating much of her time helping members and the community. She also extended her missionary work overseas. She was a past member of the Napoleon United Methodist Church, as well as First Christian Church of Fort Myers, Fla. Nete was an active member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Brooklyn.

She loved time with her family and grandchildren, who gave her much joy. She enjoyed playing on the shuffleboard league in Tara Woods, North Fort Myers where she wintered for many years. She was always generous in giving and taking care of others, she knitted hundreds of hats which she donated to various pre-natal hospital wards in Michigan and Florida.

Nete (as most knew her) is survived by her children, Michele (Eugene) Conaway, Cheryl (Bill) Weston, Pamela Bildner (Terry Sanders), Thomas Godfrey (Wendy Pennington), Craig Godfrey (Tracy Pittman); 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Barbara (Paul) Weinhold and Kay (Jerry) Sweeney; brother-in-law, Michael (Bonnie) Curry; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John “Jack” Godfrey in 1997; companion, Jack Boylan in 2019; parents, Edith Tucker and Richard Carroll and sister-in-law, Wardine “Dee” Jordan.

There will be a Celebration of Waneta’s Life on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 201 Constitution Ave., Brooklyn, MI. Her family will receive guests at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Foundation, 100 East Michigan Ave., Suite 400, Jackson, MI 49201. Arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com)