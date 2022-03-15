James Anthony Minnick, Sr., 70, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A private family viewing was held. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on April 2, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of Eagle’s, 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, MI.

He was born on July 7, 1951, in Convoy, Ohio, to Walter and Maxine (High) Minnick. Jim married the love of his life, Barbara Smith, on February 23, 1975, in Clarklake, Mich. He will be remembered as the irreplaceable patriarch of his family. Jim was a proud member of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Jim retired from the United States Postal Service after 14 years of service. Jim was in the Honor Guard for the Brooklyn American Legion Post #315 for many years and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving many Sunday breakfasts. He truly enjoyed serving his community through these organizations, he was honored to carry the flag in parades in Brooklyn, Napoleon, and Cement City. If he couldn’t be on the golf course, he would be found reading his daily newspaper or a good book.

Jim will be missed by his wife, Barbara; his children, James Minnick Jr, Shawn (Wanda) Minnick and Tonia (Jeff) Gibson; brothers, Jerry (Suzanne Sigg) Minnick, and Glen (Patty) Minnick of Arizona; grandchildren, Tyler (Kiesha) Minnick, Marlayna Minnick, Karissa, Jeffrey, and Gracie Gibson; great-grandchildren, Macie and Haylee Minnick; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lee; and brothers, Tony and Dean.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort for Jim’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.