Ronald Lee Jordan, 77, passed away on March 6, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1944, in Detroit, Mich., to Richard Jordan and Genevieve Ostrum. He worked at Jackson Iron and Metal for over twenty years. Ron enjoyed watching old movies, tinkering around the house and working on his cars.

Ron will be missed by his children, Rob (Julia) Jordan, of Brooklyn; Sean (Michelle) Jordan, of Brooklyn; and Nikki (Adam) Pendleton, of Howell; grandchildren, Kasey Jordan, Trevor and Jessica Jordan; Matt Keegan and Shawn D. Barnett; and his girlfriend, Janet Prajzner. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

