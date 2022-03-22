Wanda Hedwig “Wandi” Bair (Davidovicz), 76, died from a sudden heart attack after a weeklong illness on March 18, 2022. Her sudden departure from this world is deeply felt by all who loved her, and she will be profoundly missed and fondly remembered.

Wanda was born and raised in Jackson and raised her kids in Brooklyn, Mich. She was a gardener, NYT crossword devotee, birder, and genuinely curious soul, Wanda shone brightly in life with her infectious smile. She went out of her way to connect with people, be it friends and family, the gas station clerk, or wayward wanderers. She sought the silver lining in life and strove to make others smile every day, mantras she instilled in her children.

She was the supportive and loving mother to Daniel (Rachel) of Kalamazoo and Elizabeth (Frank Polowicz II) of London; adoring Grammy to Mara Rose, daughter of Mary (d. 1996) and Frank (d. 1989) of Jackson; loyal sister to Joan Faber (d. 2015), Mary Jeanne Engle, Kathryn Shannon, and Anne Davidovicz; doting aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a long-standing member of St. Rita Catholic Church and friend to so many.

According to her wishes cremation has taken place. We celebrate her life Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake, with visitation at 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to follow. Fr. Thomas Helfrich, O.S.F.S. will officiate at the Funeral Mass.

Contributions to the Jackson Interfaith Shelter would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements were handled by Desnoyer Funeral Home.