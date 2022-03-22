Darl (Bud) Taylor, 88, of Elmira passed away on February 19, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1934, in Oakwood Ohio. He was a father, husband, grandpa, great-grandfather and friend to many.

Bud graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1952 and was in the Naval Reserve. Bud Was a supervisor at the Saline Ford Motor Company and retired after 31 years of service. His goal was to have been retired for as many years as he worked, and he surpassed that goal.

Bud was an avid hunter who loved to drive to Ontonagon, Mich., to a cabin that was built back in the 1900s. A hunting club by Bud’s late father-in-law started here. Which remains an active club to this day.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Aiken Taylor, son, David Darl Taylor, and brother, Richard Lamont Taylor.

He was survived by a long-time partner and great friend, whom he knew for many years, Mary Alice Trull; sister, Suzanne Lofton; children, Jacquelyn (Dale) Seger, William (Kim) Taylor, Diane (Cecil) Spice and Cathy (Glen) Root; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice House for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life to honor him planned at a later date.

Please consider making a donation in their honor to the Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, Fla. You can email them at Cornerstone Hospice.org or call to make donations at 352-742-6819 or 888-728-6234.