Charles Henry Jones, Jr., 78, of Brooklyn passed away peacefully, Friday, March 18, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Junior’s family and friends gathered privately for a graveside committal service at Jefferson Cemetery. There will be a public memorial held at a later date.

He was born on July 8, 1943, in Jellico, Ky., to Charles and Effie (Gilreath) Jones. Junior married the love of his life, Lois Bunch, in Brooklyn, Mich. He will be remembered for his well-maintained yard and home. Junior was a fanatic about antiquing, looking for that perfect glassware. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. It was always a very special event when the grandchildren got to go fishing with him. Junior loved his wife and children, especially the grandchildren and his special fur companion’s Sophie and the late, Buda. One of Junior’s favorite memories was watching his nephews race their stock cars. He himself raced on the dragstrip. Junior was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed collecting coins and passing them on to the grandchildren. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. Junior will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Junior will be missed by his wife, Lois; his children, Blue (Nicole) Jones, Charlie (Andrea) Jones III, and Steven (Kendra) Jones; siblings, Bill (Nettie) Jones and Janice (Duke) LaDuke; grandchildren, Steven T. Jones; Carlie Jones; River and Ryder Jones, Trevor, Ashlyn, Brooklyn, Caylee Jones; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kimberly; brothers, Norman, James, Bob; and sister, Wilma.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.