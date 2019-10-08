His legacy . . . Walter “John” Golas, Jr., 78, passed away October 2, 2019. He was born on June 2, 1941, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Walter and Lois (McCaughen) Golas. John married the love of his life, Erlagene, on April 21, 1966, in Michigan Center, Mich.

He will be remembered as a huge Michigan State Fan that loved 1950s and 1960s music. John also enjoyed NASCAR and attended many classic car shows. He was the owner/operator of Boulevard Garage, where he was well known for getting that hard to find part for older cars, which in turn gave him many loyal customers. John and Erla loved to travel to Florida during the winter months, where he enjoyed being outside in the warm sunshine at their Cape Coral condo. He was a member of the Brooklyn American Legion #315, Irish Hills Eagles, and the Brooklyn Moose Lodge. Above all John loved his family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . John will be missed by his wife, Erlagene; his children, David (Lori Quibell) King, Lisa Disbrow and Teresa (Randy) Darby; brother, Archie (Tammie) Golas; grandchildren, Jaime, Jessica and Jenna Disbrow, Joseph Felkey, Kelsey (Carson Mead) Edwards, Benjamin Edwards, Randy Darby and Ryan (Erica) Darby; one great-granddaughter, McKenna Darby and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Edith Lawrence; sister, Cindy Holcombe; son-in-law, Mark Edwards, and two nephews, Jon Bethel and Larry Seckler.

His farewell . . . John’s family and friends gathered together on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, Mich., and his farewell on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. Family and friends also gathered together from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Wilber-Bartlett Post #315 or the Jackson County Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for John’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.