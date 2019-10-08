Robert William Yanakeff, 57, of Addison, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Michigan Medicine/University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He was born on January 4, 1962, in Highland Park, Mich., to Vasil William and Darlene Carol (Polikowsky) Yanakeff. Robert attended Ferndale and Addison Schools. He was a hippie at heart, and a man who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed traveling, motorcycles, and concerts. His door was always open, and he loved to spend time with family and friends, a very free-spirited man.

Surviving are two sons, Robert William (Pam) Yanakeff, II, of Adrian and Mark William Yanakeff of Jackson; one daughter, Mary (Shane) Senecal of Jackson; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, William Anthony (Lori) Yanakeff of Manitou Beach and David (Rosemary) Yanakeff of Jerome; and one sister, Carol E. (Darwin) Snead-Yanakeff of Addison; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his foster brother, Donald W. Lambert.

Cremation will take place. A dinner will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church in Addison with a bonfire later in the evening at Robert’s home.

