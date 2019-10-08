Shayn Steven Hudson, 30, of Jackson, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2109. He will be remembered by his fiancée, Lisa Alley; children, Peyton, Brennon, Jaxon, Scarlett and Alayna; mother, Tammie (Chris Rumler) Hudson; father, John Epperly; step-father, Troy Hudson; sister, Rachael Hudson; grandparents, Ralph and Joyce Shadley; nephew, Noah as well as aunts, uncles and many loving family members and friends.

Shayn was born in Jackson on May 28, 1989. After graduating from Columbia Central High School, he worked as a private homecare provider and then as a medical assistant. His recent employment took him into construction where he found his niche in masonry and he took much pride in his work. He loved his children; enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and target shooting. He was a kind and giving person. He always put other’s needs and wants before his own. Shayn touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.

A service honoring his life will be held at Patience-Montgomery Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A gofundme account has been set up to assist with final expenses or visit Tammie Shadley-Hudson on Facebook for the link.