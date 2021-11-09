Catherine Doloris Eaton, 86, Addison, Mich.; passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at her son’s home in Cement City, Mich.

She was born on October 7, 1935, in Cement City to William Andy and Florence M. (Evans) Irelan. She married Alonzo James “Jim” Eaton on June 12, 1954, in Cement City, Mich., and he preceded her in death on November 26, 2020.

Catherine lived her early life in Cement City and the past 65 years in the Addison area. She graduated from Cement City High School in 1954. She was a former member of the Cement City Baptist Church and a current member of Heart O’ The Lakes Church in Brooklyn. Catherine was employed at RIMA Manufacturing Company in Hudson for 30 years. She enjoyed camping, cooking and motorcycles. Catherine was a member of the Antique Tractor and Engine Association in Adrian, and she was a devoted member of the Women’s Missionary Association.

Surviving is one daughter, Debbie (Daniel) Rubley of Adrian; two sons, John (Peggy) Eaton of Cement City, James (Julie) Eaton of Lambertville, Mich.; twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Leslie Eaton of Addison; two sisters, Phyllis Phillips of Vandercook Lake, Judy Wortley of Addison; one brother, William “Bill” (Doris) Evans of Osseo, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim Eaton; one son, Carl Eaton; two brothers-in-law, Robert Phillips and Sam Wortley.

Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Cyle Young officiating. Burial took place in Somerset Center Cemetery in Somerset Center, Mich. The visitation was from noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.