His legacy . . . Wallace “Wally” Campbell Seger, 88, passed away January 22, 2018. He was born on February 28, 1929 in Detroit, Mich. Wally married the love of his life, Shirley Ault, on September 11, 1954, in Farmington, Mich. Wally served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated McFarland’s Florist and Greenhouse retiring in 1992. After retirement he worked for Becks Flowers and Gardens. He was an active member of Ford Performance Club and American Bouvier des Flandres Club. His hobbies included classic cars, woodworking and working on the flowers in his yard. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Wally will be missed by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Kathy (Randy) Stone; granddaughters, Carra and Sarah Stone all of Jackson; a brother, James McFarland of Ada, Mich., two sisters, Elizabeth Archambeau and Susan Nagy both of Farmington Hills; and many nieces and nephews.

His farewell . . . Wally’s family and friends will gather Saturday, January 27, 2018, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home – Braun Chapel, Brooklyn where his farewell will be held at 11 a.m. Burial following at Cement City Baptist Church Memorials Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Salvation Army or Cascade Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Wally’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.