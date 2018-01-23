Barbara (Barb) J. Smith (Krutsch/Lent), 90, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, from dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Nov. 3, 1928 in Brooklyn, Mich. to Carl J. and Edna V. Lent. She was the eleventh child of twelve.

She attended and graduated from Brooklyn Schools. Barbara was a devoted Christian and was a Sunday school teacher at Brooklyn Baptist Church many years ago and she worked in retail at the Van’s and Ben Franklin stores in Brooklyn.

Barb moved to Florida when she married Benjamin E. Smith. They enjoyed traveling and went to 49 U.S. states, Canada, Europe and South America. Barbara enjoyed crocheting, had a unique craft of pine needling, and made baskets and jewelry.

She was preceded in death by Arthur F. Krutsch, daughter Edna L. Maxson and Benjamin E. Smith. She is survived by two daughters, Dedee (Edyth) M. Duckham and Joan M. Walker; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara was cremated and services are yet to be determined and will be held in Frostproof, Fla.