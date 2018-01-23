Ruth C. Lyon

Ruth went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side on Friday January 19, 2018. She was 94, and only two weeks away from seeing her 95th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Mae (Burkett) and Joseph Hannah of rural Oklahoma; a brother, Roy Hannah, her sisters, Johnnie Ketner, Frankie Lawson, Ola Mae Wray, and a twin sister, Esther Hannah. She is survived by her son, John Huckaby Jr. and wife Janice Huckaby; grandchildren, Darin Huckaby, Bobbe Videto and husband Judd Videto; great-grandchildren, Dakota Huckaby and wife Nicole Huckaby and Max Videto.

Ruth’s “Hannah Legacy” included a childhood rich in music, family traditions, and shaped by surviving the hard times brought about by the depression era. At the Hannah home there would always be a meal for those hurting, homeless and in desperate need.

Ruth graduated from Zaneis High School and attended college until 1940 when she married naval radioman, John Huckaby. During WWII they moved to Long Beach, Calif. Ruth worked as a medical records supervisor at the Long Beach VA Hospital for 34 years. In 1958 Ruth married Robert Lyon. During her retirement years she moved to Jackson, Mich. to be near family. She loved her family and friends. The lights of her life were grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her interests included gardening, sewing, playing the piano and playing cribbage. Her fun felt cribbage playing earned her the nickname “Rummy”.

Funeral services will be held at the Patience-Montgomery Funeral Home, Friday, January 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Coleman officiating. Interment will take place at Roseland Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Friday at 10 a.m. until service time. Those who wish can send flowers to the funeral home or may make contributions to the Paralyzed Veterans of America Organization at www.dav.org in Ruth’s honor.

