Vonda M. Wilks, 55, of Addison, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich.

She was born on May 29, 1962, in Trenton, Mich., to Robert E. and Betty L. (Perry) Wilks.

Vonda lived her early life in Romulus, Mich., before moving to Addison in 2001. She graduated from Baptist Park High School in Taylor in 1980. She then graduated Cum Laude with an Associate of Applied Science from Baker College in Jackson. She was a Pharmacy Technician at Rite-Aid in Jackson for the past 16 years. She enjoyed softball and she was one of the founders of the Annual Cabin Fever Softball Tourney in Addison. In addition to softball, she also enjoyed being outside, wave running, puzzles, and reading. She loved her furry friends and had many well-loved dogs throughout the years.

Surviving is her father, Robert E. Wilks of Addison; one daughter, Arika “Skeet” Montgomery of Lansing; two step-daughters, Jaclyn (Karl) Olepa of Garden City, Mich., Jesica (Brad) Eby of Monroe, Mich.; three step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter that is “on the way”; her sister, Victoria (Vicki and Paul) England of Romulus; one nephew, Jerod Wilks of Maryland; two nieces, Amanda Finkler of Arizona, and Loni Dau of Romulus. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty L. Wilks and her brother, Robert L. Wilks.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Deacon Paul England officiating. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison. The visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday.

