Gerald ‘Jerry’ Feller

His legacy . . . Gerald Roy Feller, 77, of Marion, Mich. (formerly of Napoleon) passed away December 7, 2017. He was born on August 29, 1940, in Adrian, Mich. to Roy and Marie (Montrey) Feller. Jerry married the love of his life, Nora Ludman, on August 18, 1962 in Clinton, Mich. Jerry served honorably in the U.S. Marines. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Saline, Mich., retiring in 1995. Jerry enjoyed hunting deer and rabbits and loved raising beagles. Above all he loved his family, especially, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Jerry will be missed by his wife, Nora; his children, Scott Feller of Munith, Niki Feller of Brooklyn; two grandchildren, Jessica Feller of Nashville, Tenn. and Brittany (Dustin) David of Onondaga; two great-granddaughters Alexis and Kenzy David. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Sherman; and beloved furry friend “Toby”.

His farewell . . . Will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017 with burial following at Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascades Humane Society or Cadillac Munson Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Jerry’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.