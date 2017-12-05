Michael J. “Joe” SMITH, 96, of Onsted, passed away December 1, 2017. He was born in South Amboy, New Jersey, to Francis B. and Mary (Mae) Smith (nee O’Leary) February 9, 1921. He married Ann Buchan (1922-1977) of Perth Amboy, New Jersey in 1945.

They had two children, JoAnn (Fred) Fraser of Onsted and Richard J. Smith (1950-2003); six grandchildren; Seth (Shauna) Smith, Kyle Smith, Fred M. (Nicole) Fraser all of New Hampshire, Anne (Michael) Schmitt of Burton, Megan (Paul) Prezzia of Pennsylvania and Elizabeth (Matt) Anderson of Jackson; 23 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Jackson with Rev. Timothy A. Nelson officiating. Cremation will follow. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral in Onsted from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Condolences and messages of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.