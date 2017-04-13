Virginia Z. (Boroom) Welch, 96, of Napoleon Township, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2017, at Arbor Woods Assisted Living under the care of her family, the staff and SouthernCare Hospice.

She is survived by two children, Sharon (Tom) Howard and Tom (Mary) Welch; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Luella (Richard) Dawson and special family friends, Mary and Bob Bonner. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hersey Welch and Clifford ‘Ray’ Boroom. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardens.

Private visitation and services will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Hersey at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. The family wants to commend and thank the staff of wonderful caregivers at Arbor Woods Assisted Living for their love and compassion. Contributions in her memory are directed to SouthernCare Hospice, 1965 Boardman Road, Jackson, MI 49202. Services were conducted by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC., Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com.