Her Legacy . . . Lelah Marie “Lee”, Linenfelser, age 90, of Brooklyn, passed away March 9, 2017, at Ganton’s Legacy Assisted Living. She was born in Bancroft, Mich., Aug., 19, 1926, the daughter of Howard L. and Helen (Pritch) Richart. Lee met her husband, Carl Linenfelser after he returned from WWII. They met at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit where they danced the night away. Lee married Carl Nov. 6, 1948, in Detroit. In 1951 they moved to Brooklyn. They borrowed $300 and started Brooklyn Products which is still a viable business and run by Lee’s son and granddaughter today. After 30 years of marriage Carl preceded her in death in 1979. Lee loved dancing, Broadway musicals, shoes, dogs, laughing and her beach house in Florida. She will be remembered as a devoted, loving and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her Family . . . Lee is survived by her children, Bob Linenfelser, Tina (Bob) Ashworth, Carol (Craig) Ashworth and Sue (Ken) Chason; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

An open house is scheduled for 11 a.m. with a memorial service at noon April 22, 2017, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home in Brooklyn. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brooklyn Living Center and Legacy Assisted Living Memory Care for making her final days a soothing as possible. In honor of Lee, memorial donations may be shared with the Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign Lee’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Linenfelser family by calling 877-231-7900.