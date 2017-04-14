Doris Lucille Anderson of Brooklyn, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, April 14, 2017, at the age of 91. The daughter of Walter and Ruth Anderson, she was born in Adrian, Mich., July 9, 1925.

She graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo, Ohio and went to Wheaton College for two years in Wheaton, Ill. At that point she joined the Marines during WWII, hoping to get nurses training. Japan surrendered nine days after she was sworn in so all new recruits were discharged and sent home. She worked in eastern Kentucky for 15 years with the Beefhide Gospel Mission as a youth worker, during which she also took 1.5 years of Bible Study at Nyack Bible College in Nyack, NY. Then for four years she worked as Dean of Girls at Glen Cove Christian High School and Bible College near Rockland, Maine. In 1965 she moved to Santa Ana, Calif., and worked for Wycliffe Bible Translators for almost 11 years. After her father’s death she returned to Michigan to stay with her mother, learned the real estate business and for a time had her own real estate office in Onsted, Mich. Upon retirement she settled in Brooklyn for her remaining years.

Doris never married and had no children. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Anderson and sister, Elaine (Anderson) Otte. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Anderson of Toledo and eight nieces/ nephews and their families.

Cremation and burial arrangements are being handled by Blanchard- Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio. A Celebration of Doris’s life is planned for May 6 at 1 p.m. in the community room of the Mill Pond Senior Apartments in Brooklyn. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, 4210 W. Central Ave. Toledo, Ohio on May 20.