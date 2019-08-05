Virginia May Cattell, 87, of Onsted, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. She was born on August 15, 1931, in Morenci, the daughter of Harry D. and Hazel M. (Waltz) Baker. Virginia graduated from Onsted High School in 1948. She married Thomas W. Cattell on July 28, 1950, at the North Rome Baptist Church in Manitou Beach. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2018.

Virginia was a lifetime member of the Onsted American Legion Durkee-Seager Post #550 Auxiliary, former Worthy Matron of O.E.S., Onsted Chapter and attended St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Cambridge Junction. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, quilting, reading, gardening her flower beds and making no bake cookies. Virginia was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her three children, Susan (Bill) Dewey of Oregon, Ohio, Bonnie (Glenn) McJennett of Brooklyn and Gordon (Diane) Cattell of Jackson; daughter-in-law, Linda Cattell of Addison; nine grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Jonathan, Wendy, Timothy, Sarah, Daniel, Nolan and Kelsey, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Steven Cattell, her parents, and her brother in infancy.

Funeral Services for Virginia will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Pastor Sandy Benes officiating. Interment will follow at the Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday for one hour prior to the service. All donations will be given to Onsted Schools. Condolences and messages of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.

