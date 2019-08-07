Larry G. Sundermeyer, 85, of Horton, formerly of the Devils Lake area, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his home in Horton.

He was born on January 7, 1934, in Pine River, Minn., to Fredrick E. and Ella A. (Arbogast) Sundermeyer. He married Joyce A. Hall on June 26, 1964, in Onsted, Mich., and she preceded him in death on September 30, 2018.

He lived his early life in Pine River, Minn., and lived in the Devils Lake area for the past 48 years. He then moved to Horton in 2017. Larry graduated from Pine River High School in 1952. He then graduated from Oak Hills Bible College in Bemidji, Minn., and then Jackson School of Business in Jackson, Mich.

Larry was a CPA-Bookkeeper. He worked 17 years at South Central Credit Union and then 18 years at Youth Haven Ranch in Rives Junction, retiring in 2002. Larry was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army during peacetime after the Korean War. He was a member of the Union Gospel Church in Tipton. Larry enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing and reading. He walked with the Lord every day.

Surviving are three sons, Bruce A. (Kathy) Sundermeyer of Jackson, Brian A. (Sally) Sundermeyer of Cement City, Brent A. (Peggy) Sundermeyer of Horton; grandchildren, Max Gromakoz, Tonya Sundermeyer, Josh Sundermeyer, Kayla Sundermeyer, Kalie Sundermeyer, Todd Sundermeyer, Ashley Sundermeyer, Jessica (Shawn) Hatlevig, Darrel (LeeAnn) Johansen; great-grandchildren, Westin, Brady, Aliyssa, Brooke, Anna, Josh, Katelyn; great-great-grandchild, Dahlia; one sister, Elsie Gibbs of Pine River, Minn., numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyce, nine sisters and one brother.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Tom McMichael and Pastor Rex Gutwein officiating. Burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. The visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Youth Haven Ranch in Rives Junction or Family Life Radio. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.