Rex D. Bernstein, 68, of Liberty Township, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Barbara E. (Gallinati) Bernstein; son, Corey Bernstein of Brooklyn; daughter, Jody (Eric) King of Woodhaven; grandson, Alexander Warren Bernstein of Jackson; sister, Joyce (Tom) Sauber; brother, Ned (Bonnie) Bernstein; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Rex was a 1969 graduate of Columbia Central High School and went on to serve in the Michigan National Guard. He worked many years with American Motors Corporation and retired from Chrysler, working mainly at Chelsea Proving Grounds.

Rex enjoyed motorcycles, sunrises, outdoor activities, coffee with the “geezer squad” and time spent with his family. He was a member of the Word of Promise Church in Addison.

Services will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth Street, Michigan Center on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Reverends Kerby Fannin and Ned Bernstein officiating. Interment will follow at East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

For those who wish, contributions in Rex’s memory to Word of Promise Church, P.O. Box 12, Addison, MI 49220 would be appreciated, www.arthur-day.com.