Virginia M. “Ginny” Brunk, 82, of Somerset Township, passed away at the Henry Ford Hospice Home on August 30, 2022, with her three beloved sons at her side. She was born in Jackson on June 9, 1940, the daughter of Carl H. and Alice M. Clemons. She was a 1958 graduate of Napoleon High School.

Ginny is survived by her beloved family; her three sons, Monty Brunk of Somerset Township, Randall (Chessa) Brunk of Dallas, Texas and Steven (Laurie) Brunk of Palmer, Ark.; former daughter-in-law, Diane Brunk of Hanover; eight grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Brunk, Danielle Brunk, Thomas (Elizabeth) Brunk, Katlin (Jarrod) Young, Cody Hardison, Pamela (Stanley) James, Sara (Stephen) Hutto and Steven (Larissa) Brunk; seventeen great-grandchildren, Cora Brunk, Stoney Brunk, Ellie and Jake Young, Olivia, Kaydynce, Jaydrin and Aurora James, Anna, Lauryn, Riley, Owen, Ben, Allen, Jaxson, Silas and Ragan Hutto. Also, surviving is her sister, Karlene (Calvin) Rydjord of Blackman Township; brother, Gerald Clemons; sister-in-law, Reni Clemons; both of Napoleon Township and many special nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Richard) Ekin; brother, David Clemons and sister-in-law, Susan Clemons.

Ginny was a farm girl and a bit of a tomboy who had a strong work ethic which showed throughout her life. She had many driving careers including many years as a bus driver for the Columbia School System, driving a dump truck for her friend Dirty Dick the Dirt Hauler, delivery driver for Domestic Linen, Hostess Bakery and L’Eggs Hosiery. She then retired from LOF Auto Glass Manufacturing in Clinton after many years of service.

Ginny was definitely a people person with a positive, bubbly and warm personality and an affection about her that gave her the ability to make friends with strangers at their first conversation. Those who knew her were blessed by having that relationship. The past year she lived at the Brooklyn Living Center, where she quickly made many new friends with all the residents and staff alike and was a leader of the “Trouble Making Crew.” Ginny was a member of the Napoleon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling and going to the casinos with her girlfriends. A fan of all sports and a good athlete, Ginny was most competitive with her golf and bowling games. She was a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan.

Wanting to help others, Ginny decided years ago to donate her body to the University of Michigan Medical School. A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Fritz Kruse of North Rome Baptist Church officiating. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the services. For those who wish, contributions in Ginny’s memory may be given to the Henry Ford Hospice Home, 2150 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson, MI 49202. (www.arthur-day.com)