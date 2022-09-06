It is with great sadness that the family of John “Jack” McCabe, Jr., announces his passing on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the wonderful age of 90.

He was born in Lowell, Mass., to John and Aurore (Hamel) McCabe. Jack joined the United States Navy and proudly served during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Cascade. He moved to Brooklyn where he worked at Kroger’s, Cooper’s, and Ace, and eventually retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Jack is survived by his children, John (Jeri) McCabe III, Daniel (Jane) McCabe, Patrick McCabe and Kimberly McCabe; stepchildren, Robert (Jeanette) Bartlett II and Kathy (Pat) Leonardo. He has 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with three more great-grandchildren on the way. Jack was known as “Guppy” and “Gramps” to his grandchildren and often went by “Pop’s” or “Popsicle” to his children.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his infant son Joseph, and his loving wife Elaine; his sisters, Margaret, Eleanor, Pauline, Carol and Mary; and two brothers, George and Edward.

Jack was a member of the Brooklyn American Legion Wilber Bartlett, Post 315 for 61 years. He also served on the Norvell Township Board as a Trustee. Although “back east” was “going home” to him. He loved his home in Brooklyn where he could be found on his golf cart illegally driving around the neighborhood and meeting the neighbors. Jack loved crossword puzzles and telling a joke or two up until his very last day. He was a huge Red Sox fan, loved all things Irish, and enjoyed listening to the Celtics on the radio. Later in life, he realized a newfound fondness for two cats and a dog who was always on his lap or by his side.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kielhorn along with his staff and the staff at Henry Ford Jackson for their care of Jack. Most importantly as Jack would say, his “babysitter” Lisa Nardi who was his constant care companion that the family is especially grateful to.

Jack’s family and friends will gather, Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Franklin will serve as celebrant. The internment will follow at noon.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Please leave a message of comfort for Jack’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.