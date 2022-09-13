Shirley Lavonne Seger, 92, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Chelsea. Shirley’s family and friends will gather from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with the funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. Pastor James McFarland will serve as celebrant. Interment to follow at Cement City Baptist Memorial Gardens.

She was born on September 15, 1929, in Livonia, Mich., to Oliver and Netha (Sheets) Ault. Shirley married the love of her life, the late Wallace Seger, on September 11, 1954, in Farmington, Mich. They enjoyed 63 wonderful years together.

She will be remembered as a very giving woman that enjoyed meeting people. Shirley loved flowers, prompting her to co-own and operate her own floral shop and greenhouse, McFarland Florist and Greenhouse. She enjoyed showing her dogs, American Bouvier’s, and helping her husband rebuild classic cars and woodworking projects. Shirley was an avid reader and loved all animals, especially wildlife. Before Wallace’s passing, they enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Nova Scotia. Her family was very important to her, making sure everyone was home for the holidays. Shirley was very strong in her faith and had a giving, charitable nature. She will greatly be missed by her loving family.

Shirley is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Stone; a sister, Dolores Cooke and a brother, James McFarland; sisters-in-law, Sue Nagy and Liz Archambeau; two granddaughters, Carra L. Stone and Sarah A. Stone; many nieces and nephews, Richard, Kathy, Kevin, Helen, and Keith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Netha; husband, Wallace, and son-in-law, Randy Stone.

