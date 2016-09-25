Virginia Louise Hoffman

Virginia Louise (Dermyer) Hoffman, of Napoleon, passed away Sept. 25, 2016, age 91, at home with her husband, David, by her side. They were together for 45 years. He survives, along with their cat Felix; 10 children, Joan (Phil) Davis, Ed (Jenny) Dermyer, Fred (Debbie) Dermyer, Anita (George) Nagel, Freida Dermyer, Martha Dermyer, John (Chris) Dermyer, Claire (Tony) Colburn, Deann (Mike) Mattis, and Rose (Don Stegenga) Wallace; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; three daughters-in-law, Patty Dermyer, Betty Dermyer and Betty Dermyer; one sister-in-law, Linda (Harold) Stoker; one brother-in-law, Leon Worden; one niece; several nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three children, Bobby, Donnie and Michael Dermyer; one sister-in-law, Kathryn Worden; and one grandson Chad Dermyer.

She loved gardening, aerobics, traveling, reading and knitting. The family would like to thank, Kresge Rehab (CRC), Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice, and the Department of Aging for their excellent care.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Brooklyn Road, Napoleon Township, Friday Oct. 7, 2016, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to UMRC Foundation Kresge Rehabilitation Center, 805 W. Middle St., Chelsea, MI 48118. Services provided by Chas. J. Burden & Son Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave. Jackson (www.chasjburden.com ).

