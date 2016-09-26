Her legacy. . . Nancy Jo Berry, age 81, lifelong resident of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away at home Sept. 26, 2016. She was born in Jackson Nov. 30, 1934, the daughter of Emmett B. and Helen L. (Goodsell) Turk and graduated from Brooklyn High School. Nancy married Charles A. Berry April 23, 1990, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death in 2010. Nancy Jo attended Cornerstone Community Church.

Her family . . . She is survived by her children, Diana (John) Miller, Scot (Cindy) Marquedant; sister, Barb Rodda; niece, Lori Sue (Todd) Skrocki; great-nephew, Michael; grandchildren, David (Jen) Miller, Lindsey (Josh) Schiel, Nicholas (Michelle Sackrider) Miller and Ashley (Jordon) Goodwin; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Nancy Jo was preceded in death by her parents and son, David Marquedant.

Her farewell . . . A memorial service was held Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Community Church with Pastor John Masters officiating. In Nancy Jo’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with Cornerstone Community Church.

