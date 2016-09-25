Ralph G. “Barney” Trumble, age 86, of Addison, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at his home. He was born June 2, 1930, in Wheatland Township, to Ross and Hazel (Hunt) Trumble. He married Delores A. Fouty Nov. 6, 1965, in Vandercook Lake, Mich., and she survives.

Ralph attended North Adams Schools. He lived in Napoleon for nine years and in Wheatland Township area for many years. Ralph was a veteran of the Korean War era, serving in the United States Army. He worked at Aeroquip (Eaton Corporation) in Jackson for 39 years, retiring in 1988. He was also a farmer for many years. Ralph was a member of the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Silver Springs, Fla., and the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and spending the past 27 winters in Florida.

Surviving besides his wife Delores of 50 years, are one son, Ralph “Ed” (Arlene) Trumble of Addison; one daughter, Beverly (Mark) Herman of Jackson; grandsons, Phillip (Jennifer) Trumble, Paul Trumble, Michael (Nikki) Trumble all of Addison, and Mark (Chanda) Herman of Spring Arbor; granddaughters, Amie Jo (Michael) Smith of Addison, Shannon (Nick) Gammon of Nashville, Tenn.; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Omer (Anita) Trumble of Hillsdale and Bruce (Barbara) Trumble of Brooklyn; two sisters, Fran Scott of Jonesville and Sherry Johnson of Union City; brother-in-law, James Lyons of Hillsdale; sisters-in-law, Geri Trumble of North Adams and Betty Trumble of Jerome; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, Richard and Carl; and three sisters, Delia, Melva and Judy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with the Rev. Clyde L. Wonders officiating. Burial will take place at Pease Cemetery, Wheatland Township. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Full military honors to be performed by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180. Send condolences to www.brownvanhemert.com.

