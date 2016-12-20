Virginia Erna Jacobs Dietrick

Virginia (Ginny) Erna Jacobs Dietrick, 98, a resident of Keithville, La., for nine years, passed away Dec. 10, 2016. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, July 20, 1918. Ginny graduated in 1936 from Whitmer High School in Toledo, and attended the University of Toledo. Also in 1936, she became a charter member of Beta Sigma Phi. She married Vincent Dietrick in 1940, to whom she was married for 67 years. They built a summer home in 1944 on Vineyard Lake near Brooklyn, Mich., which was the favorite family fun place for raising her children and entertaining friends.

Ginny worked at the University of Toledo in the audio-visual department from 1961 until she and Vince retired in 1979. In 1983 they moved to Naples, Fla. She was an active member of the Lady Shriners in Toledo and Naples and participated in many events. As a porcelain artist, she gave many beautiful pieces to family and friends.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Dietrick; parents, Gustavus and Elsa (Nicolai) Jacobs; and brothers, Richard Jacobs and Gus Jacobs. Ginny is lovingly remembered by three children, Larry Dietrick of Juneau, AK., Janet (Frank) Landon of Keithville, La., and Bonnie Messimer of Crawfordville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kathy (Jeff) Gandy, Matt Dietrick, Andy (Beatrice) Dietrick, Sarah (Michael) Shapiro, Aaron Messimer, Guy (Lisa) Hubbell; five great-grandchildren, Angelle Gandy, Noah Shapiro, Jonah Shapiro, Joe Hubbell, Dave Hubbell; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held for the family at a later date. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo. Memorial contributions may be made to: Zenobia Shrine, 8048 Broadstone Blvd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.