His legacy . . . Darrell Arthur Knox, age 68, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away at home Dec. 15, 2016, under the loving care of his family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice of Jackson. He was born March 31, 1948, the son of Harry W. and Margaret (Haworth) Knox. Darrell graduated from Livonia Franklin High School in 1966 and earned his associates degree from Schoolcraft College in Livonia. Darrell married his sweetheart, Peggy Taylor, March 14, 1969, in Farmington and she survives. He retired from Kroger/Foodland Distributors and Carmack Appliance & Service in 2010. Darrell had a passion for golfing, fishing and spending time with his family. He enjoyed their winters in Venice, Fla. Welcoming Darrell home will be his many buddies that have gone before him.

His family . . . In addition to his loving wife of 47 years, Darrell is survived by his son, Michael (Christine); grandsons, Dylan and Jack, which he was very proud; in-laws, Helen and Edwin Taylor; brothers, Ron (Juanita) Knox, David (Judy) Knox; sister-in-law, Shelly (Shawn) Gagnon; nieces, Sara Gagnon, Christine Andrews, Leesa (Chad) Lipman, Karen (Brian) Yaldoo and Lauren and Jennifer Taylor; nephews, Stephen Gagnon, Rick and Scott Knox. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Smith; brother-in-law, Randy Taylor; and step-father, I. Ward Smith.

His farewell . . . Per Darrell’s wishes, a private bedside farewell was held and there are no services. Please sign Darrell’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Knox family by calling 877-231-7900.