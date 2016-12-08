Jake Jones, age 19 of Onsted, passed away tragically Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Kalamazoo. He was born Dec. 26, 1996, in Dearborn, the son of Jeffery and Tara (Segrist) Jones. Jake lived in Lincoln Park until the third grade when his family moved to the small town of Onsted where the community adopted them as one of their own. He had many talents, especially sports, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and dirt bike riding and racing – which was very much a family affair with his close knit family. Jake loved life, lived it to the fullest for the short time he was with us and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and anyone who made his acquaintance.

Jake is survived by his mother, Tara Segrist; father, Jeff (Kate Muysenberg) Jones; three sisters, Tess Jones, Ireland Jones and Cassidy Akers, all of Onsted; grandfathers, Bruce Jones and Fred Segris, both of Lincoln Park; grandmother, Billie (Bob) Rouston of Tennessee; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Fran Jones.

Family and friends will gather at The Mill, 230 N. Main St., Onsted, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, from 1 to 9 p.m. with a special time of remembrance to be held at 7 p.m. led by Pastor Tom McMichael. Cremation will follow.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.