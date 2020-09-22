Virginia Dzengeleski passed away at home on September 14, 2020. She was born, one of five children, to Leonard and Anne Pappas on February 24, 1952, in Detroit.

Ginny, as she was known to friends and family, graduated from Cooley High School in Detroit in 1970. She married her husband James in 1974 and moved to Allen Park, Mich., where they raised their daughter, Samantha. In 1995, the family moved to Manchester, Mich., where they were active members of the community.

She loved to read, especially mysteries, volunteering at the Manchester Library in retirement. In 2011, the couple moved to Brighton, Mich., before settling in Grass Lake, Mich., in 2013. Ginny was known for her incredible warmth, welcoming anyone to her kitchen table. She never lost her characteristic cheerful disposition, facing her illness with a remarkable strength that inspired her many close friends and family.

She was survived by her husband, James; daughter, Samantha; granddaughter, Faye, and son-in-law, Tim Hollosy of Williamston, Mich. A private memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021. Please sign Ginny’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake.