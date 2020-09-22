Dannie Loren Gross, 85, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1935, in Harrisburg, Penn., to Glynn and Angeline (Bennett) Gross. Dannie married Patsy Jo Brininstool on July 16, 1994, in Loveland, Colo. He will be remembered as a loving, nurturing husband. Dannie proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He loved to travel, play golf, read, camp, take daily walks, and take photographs. Dannie was proud to have been a part of the construction of the Mackinaw Bridge. He also achieved a lifelong dream, with the help of his wife, to travel to Alaska. They spent several months there exploring the wilderness. Dannie was a member of the Brookside Methodist Church and the Brooklyn Moose Lodge 2651. He dearly loved his family and attended all his grandchildren’s events. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dannie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Patsy Jo; his children, April (Jeff) Herzberg, Nathan (Tina) Gross, Susan (David) Richardson, Scott (Tina) Wyman, and Jolene (Christopher) Pollard; siblings, Sharon (Bill) Chie and Jan Gross; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, his son, Terry Gross and daughter, Vicki Gross, brother, Glenn Gross, and sister, Judith Chie.

Funeral services will be at Noon, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Cornerstone Community Church, 201 Constitution Ave., Brooklyn, MI 49230. Pastor John Masters will officiate. A gathering for Dannie’s family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m.-noon at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brookside Methodist Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Dannie’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.