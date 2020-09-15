Stuart Eric Meyer, 64, of Onsted, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 10, 1956, in Ypsilanti, Mich., the son of Bernard L. and Barbara A. (Magee) Meyer. Stuart graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1974. He went to work at Ford Motor Company right out of high school. Stuart retired from Ford Saline Plant in 2005. Stuart served in the U.S. Army for four years. He married Janice Arda Whippen on October 16, 1982, in Ypsilanti. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2018. Stuart loved being at the lake, fishing, hunting, tending to his flower gardens and numerous hummingbirds. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, laugh, and a special love of his grandchildren.

Surviving Stuart are his two children, Jeffery (Jennifer) Meyer of Munising and Leslie (Brent) McMordie of Brooklyn; four grandchildren, Brynnlee, Quinn, Alayna, and Elise; a sister, Susan Landry of Ypsilanti, a brother, Mark (Sharon) Meyer of Pinckney; a brother-in-law, William “Bill” Whippen, Jr. of Clinton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and a brother, Steven Meyer.

Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, no public services will be held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted.