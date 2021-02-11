Virginia Ann Kanka, 84, passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her, Thursday, February 4, 2021. Ginny’s family and friends will gather Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 10–11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS and Fr. Brendan Walsh will serve as concelebrants. Interment to be at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery, Brooklyn. COVID-19 mandates will be observed, masks and social distancing will be observed.

Ginny was born on May 24, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., to John and Gertrude (Kingston) McCluskey. Ginny married the love of her life, Robert Kanka, on November 9, 1957, in Redford, Mich. She will be remembered for the saying “TYN3T” (touch your nose 3 times).

Ginny graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Redford, Mich., in 1954. She was employed at Weatherwax Drug Store, Brooklyn, Mich., retiring after 34 years and Jackson Harness Raceway for over 20 years. Ginny was a parishioner at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed casino gambling with her husband and daughter, her favorite location being FireKeepers.

She also had a big heart for stray cats, always having food available for them. Ginny was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her most treasured moments were with her family and being called “Nina” by her grandchildren. Ginny is survived by her children, Kathy Kanka of Brooklyn; Tom (Beverly) Kanka of Pinckney; grandchildren, Bobby, Emma and Frank; brother-in-law, Dick Nienhaus; 17 nieces and nephews. Ginny is also survived by her beloved fur baby, Sassy. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bobby; husband, of 55 years, Robert, and sister, Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.