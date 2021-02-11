On Sunday, January 31, surrounded by his family, Len Everett Neeb, 64, of Battle Creek, Mich., was gathered into the arms of Jesus after a short, but courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Len was born on June 24, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., to Leon and Grace (Kranich) Neeb.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Denise Marie (Thorpe) Neeb. He is also survived by his children, Nicole and (Andy) Rowles, Elizabeth and (Shaun) McCallum, Andrew and (Jennifer) Neeb, and eleven precious grandchildren.

Len was a loving and committed husband, a devoted father, and admired and cherished papa. He had a strong work ethic and selflessly provided for the family that he held so dear. Len was a successful businessman and applauded leader, who faced every challenge with grace, patience, and determination to see the job through to the end. He always enjoyed the game of golf, he considered it a “good walk spoiled,” as he found time spent outdoors refreshing. Len was an avid and accomplished water and downhill skier, hunter, and angler. His true love was carpentry work; he built the family’s home in Northern Michigan and helped his children with many home improvement projects. As the “family gathering champion”, the pool was always ready, the grill fired up, and the lawn freshly mowed for fun-filled weekends spent with his children and grandchildren. They could always count on Papa’s attention and affection as he created lifetime memories with his unselfish devotion to his family.

Len’s story should inspire us all. After suffering a stroke in 2016, his recovery was driven by a passion we all wish we possessed. Surpassing his prognosis, he strived on like no other, determined to communicate and claim the normalcy he so desired. However, the Lord had other plans as he was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in February of 2020, heroically fighting a battle, which ended a life too soon. As an overcomer, Len started where others stopped and continued when most would pause. He gave tirelessly to others and his memory will always inspire the value of a servant’s heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his siblings, Sue, Lee, and Lew; an aunt, Arwilda (Kranich) Cushman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International (www.compassion.com) or Children’s Hunger Fund, 13931 Balboa Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342 (childrenshungerfund.org).