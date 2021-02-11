Dean Edwards, 93, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021, at the Villa at Traverse Point in Traverse City. He was born to parents, Elmer and Susie Belle Edwards on March 1, 1927. Dean grew up in the Great Depression and worked hard on the farm, and from high school, he spent a two-year stint in the Navy as a World War II veteran and then began a long and successful career in the banking business. He was president and chairman of the board when he retired from banking. In the ensuing years, he started several businesses, i.e., a cottage industry associated with angora goats and manufacturing, a real estate company and finally he ended his career as the Village Manager of Litchfield, Mich., which was his hometown for several decades.

He was married to his wonderful and loving wife, JoAnn who preceded him in death, and they were married for 66 years. They had two children, Vince (Barb) Edwards and Paula (Jim) Stormont. Four grandchildren, Melissa Stormont (Cody Bradfield), Brian (Heather) Stormont, David Edwards and Sara (Nick) Hawkins; and three great-grandchildren, Zander and Adeline Stormont and Abram Edwards.

Dean met and married June Hawkins Edwards in September 2017 who survives him, and they moved to Traverse City, Mich., enjoying life as newlyweds, along with family and friendships which were developed along the way. Dean was a man who loved his family deeply, would give the shirt off his back for his family; and was always interested in others, desirous of helping people better themselves and seeing them achieve their dreams, thus the banker within. He willingly offered guidance and support easily and openly to not just family but to acquaintances that he might randomly meet.

His Grandchildren always appreciated his knowledge he had of the Bible, his willingness to share his wisdom and advice along the way. In his later years, Dean actually authored several books that remain favorites of his family, among others. His smile and listening ear were always available and welcoming.

Dean as a dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather leaves a legacy of happy memories, thoughtful wisdom and a huge sense of love and respect. We’ll miss you Dad/Grandpa Dean, but now you are in the heavenly hands of God watching down on all of us. Much love and respect to you!

A private family memorial service was held for Dean at the Sherwood Funeral Home in Grass Lake, Mich., on February 7, 2021, to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grass Lake United Methodist Church, 449 E. Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI 49240. Please sign Dean’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.