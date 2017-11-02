Virginia A. Pender

Kenneth “Norman” Pender, whom she had met on a blind date, and he survives.

Virginia worked in the accounting field for Gross and Ludwig CPA’s, Burdick and Associates, and most recently for the Lenawee County Health Department as business coordinator, retiring with 13 years of service. She was active in the community as a member of the Onsted Community School Foundation, Sand Lake Property Owners Association, and Relay for Life.

In addition to Norman, her husband of 67 years, she is survived by their children, Michael (Karen) Pender of Ann Arbor and Mary (Theodore) Arvidson of Sand Lake; and grandchildren, Tygue, Tylur (Paige), and Foster Arvidson and Chase and Cole Pender.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Virginia’s life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee or Onsted Community School Foundation. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.