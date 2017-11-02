His legacy . . . Bernie Dean Corbin, 35, passed away Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. He was born on March 29, 1982, in Jackson, Mich. to Raymond and Autumn (Holmberg) Corbin. Bernie did many jobs from farm work to traveling the country selling construction equipment. He loved traveling the open road. Bernie also loved playing pool and was a member of the American Poolplayers Association playing locally at Game On and Avenue Billiards. Bernie enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved all kinds of music, with a dream of one day becoming a radio DJ or playing in a band. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Bernie will be missed by his mother, Autumn, sister, Dr. Michelle Corbin and brother, Rodney Corbin. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Corbin and his grandparents, Violet and Burton Miller and Ernie and Viola Holmberg.

His farewell . . . Bernie's family and friends gathered at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn where his farewell was held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Pastor Drew Woods of Cement City Baptist Church officiated. Burial followed at Clarklake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.