Her legacy . . . Judy Ann Howard, 73, passed away Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 19, 1944, in Jackson, Mich. to Roy and Ada (Turk) Frame. Judy married the love of her life, Roland Howard on Feb. 22, 1964. Judy lived in Brooklyn all of her life and was a caregiver to many neighbors. She was a lifelong Elvis fan collecting Elvis memorabilia since she was a teen. Judy loved to camp up north and feeding the birds. She also loved cooking, baking and canning. Above all she loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Judy will be missed by her husband, Roland of 53 years; her children, David (Shirley) Howard of Stockbridge, Debbie (Doug) Hutchins of Brooklyn and Scott (Shelly) Howard of North Adams; seven grandchildren, Johnathan (Jessica) Hutchins, Cassandra Howard, Darby Howard, Nikki (Tommy) Goodin, Samantha Howard, Waylon (Holly) Whitaker, Katina (Rob) Davidowicz; six great-grandchildren, Shelby and Henry Hutchins, Caeli and Dolan Davidowicz, Wyatt and MaKenzie Whitaker, many nieces and nephews and special friend Joyce Mangus of Addison. She is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Jack, a sister, Alice and a brother, Alfred.

Her farewell . . . Judy’s family and friends will gather Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 from 3 – 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn and her farewell will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. Friends and family will gather from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Russell Maurer will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn. Please leave a message of comfort for Judy’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.