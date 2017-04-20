Her legacy . . . Violet S. Nicolay, 88, of Lake Columbia passed away April 20, 2017, at Evangelical Home – Saline. She was born in Grand Rapids, Jan. 27, 1929, the daughter of William and Nina (Swartwood) Spencer. Violet was a member of the Irish Hills Eagles and the Brooklyn American Legion. She will be fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Violet is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Pete Burns) Rampy; grandchildren, Angie (Ken) Rasmussen, Adam (April) Burns and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold “Nick” Nicolay and sister, Virginia Thompson.

Her farewell . . . A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Irish Hills Eagles Aerie #3689. In honor of Violet, memorial donations may be shared with Arbor Hospice. Please sign Violet’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Nicolay family by calling 877-231-7900.