His legacy . . . Charles Gordon Kubel, age 82 passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health April 15, 2017. He was born May 11, 1934, in Maysville, KY, the son of Raymond and Emily (Mikelonis) Kubel. Gordon married Gertrude “Trudy” Kast and she preceded him in death in 2004. Gordon was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

His family . . . Gordon is survived by his children, David (Lisa) Kubel, Dawn Assaf and grandson, Adam Assaf.

His farewell . . . Gordon’s family will greet friends Friday, April 21, 2017, at St. Rita Catholic Church beginning with a gathering at 10 a.m. until the time of mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Thomas Helfrich as presider. In honor of Gordon, memorial donations may be shared with a charity of the donor’s choice. Interment St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery. Please sign Gordon’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Kubel family by calling 877-231-7900.