Carolyn M. Jones, 64, of Norvell Township, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, April 9, 2017. She is survived by two daughters, Amy Jones and Joleen (Andrew) Haystead; five grandchildren, Alan “AJ” Jones, Hunter, Kyra, Brooke and Makenna Haystead; two sisters, Sandra England and Cynthia Ramey; as well as other extended family members. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice L. and Rose Mary (Essex) Swank; brother, David Swank and brothers-in-law, Danny England and Richard Ramey.

She grew up attending school in Napoleon; then lived around the state of Michigan with most of her working days spent as a groundskeeper for Wayne State University. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, gardening, watching wildlife around her home and watching her favorite television programs. She was a member of the Napoleon United Methodist Church.

As was her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Curt Lapham, Lt. Colonel (Retired) from the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church as well as instructor with the Army JROTC program at the Jackson Area Career Center will officiate. www.arthur-day.com