Vicki Lyn Maloney, 73, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., formerly of Woodstock Township, Mich., passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Lyman R. and Shirley A. (Dermyer) Cory. Vicki was raised in Woodstock Township, and she graduated from Onsted High School in 1967. She attended Ferris State University. She formerly worked at the Onsted State Bank as a teller, she was formerly an airline stewardess and a secretary at Michigan State University.

Vicki is survived by two daughters, Christina (Matt) Bulmer of Chesterfield, Mich., Courtney Gillentine; her parents, Lyman and Shirley Cory of Brooklyn, Mich.; one brother, Thomas (Marcia) Cory of Sun Center City, Fla.; three grandchildren, Fiona Bulmer, Sylvester Bulmer and Antonio Molinari.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich. with Pastor John Masters officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place in Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted, Mich.

