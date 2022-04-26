Su Cha Laverty, 66, of Clark Lake, passed away at her home Sunday, April 24, 2022, under the loving care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Eric James Laverty; two children, Heather M. (Jason Frantz) Laverty of Washington, D.C. and Kevin P. (Ashley) Laverty of Napoleon Twp.; three grandsons, Lynken, Bayne and Bekytt. She was born and raised in Busan, South Korea where she met and married her husband while he served with the U.S. Air Force.

From 1981 to the present she has lived in Columbia Township. Su loved gardening, working in the yard, mowing, flower beds and trees. She enjoyed browsing at hardware stores but most dear to her heart were the times with her family.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, April 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions in her memory are directed to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank Elara Caring Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC.